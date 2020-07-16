All apartments in Camden County
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:07 PM

5063 MAIN STREET

5063 Main Street · (856) 428-5150
Location

5063 Main Street, Camden County, NJ 08043

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2434 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Townhome located in the desirable Terrace Grand at Main Street section of Voorhees. This home features a large Great/Living room with a fireplace that has a marble surround, kitchen with new stainless steel appliance package and island with seating, dining room with sliders to patio, main level powder room, three bedrooms with one being a master suite with full bath and loft, full hall bath, lower floor family room and two car attached garage with loft storage. This home is available for purchase or for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5063 MAIN STREET have any available units?
5063 MAIN STREET has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5063 MAIN STREET have?
Some of 5063 MAIN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5063 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5063 MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5063 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5063 MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camden County.
Does 5063 MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5063 MAIN STREET offers parking.
Does 5063 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5063 MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5063 MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 5063 MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5063 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 5063 MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5063 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5063 MAIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5063 MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5063 MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
