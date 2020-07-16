5063 MAIN STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Townhome located in the desirable Terrace Grand at Main Street section of Voorhees. This home features a large Great/Living room with a fireplace that has a marble surround, kitchen with new stainless steel appliance package and island with seating, dining room with sliders to patio, main level powder room, three bedrooms with one being a master suite with full bath and loft, full hall bath, lower floor family room and two car attached garage with loft storage. This home is available for purchase or for rent.