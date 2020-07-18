All apartments in Camden County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE

4014 Hermitage Drive · (856) 321-1212
Location

4014 Hermitage Drive, Camden County, NJ 08043

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1621 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
This home is located in Voorhees in the desirable Hermitage Town home development. The property is a cozy and clean middle unit and features 3 bedrooms 3 full baths including a spa tub and separate shower in the master bath, one half bath and a fully finished basement with additional mirrored closet storage space and a storage room. Attached laundry in upper level, one car garage and a driveway. The property features real hardwood floor in the lower level, freshly painted walls and newly carpeted upstairs. The kitchen offers granite counter tops. walking distance to the John Connolly Park. No Smoking allowed, one pet dog allowed for an additional monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE have any available units?
4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
