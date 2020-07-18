4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE

Amenities

This home is located in Voorhees in the desirable Hermitage Town home development. The property is a cozy and clean middle unit and features 3 bedrooms 3 full baths including a spa tub and separate shower in the master bath, one half bath and a fully finished basement with additional mirrored closet storage space and a storage room. Attached laundry in upper level, one car garage and a driveway. The property features real hardwood floor in the lower level, freshly painted walls and newly carpeted upstairs. The kitchen offers granite counter tops. walking distance to the John Connolly Park. No Smoking allowed, one pet dog allowed for an additional monthly fee.