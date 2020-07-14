All apartments in Cherry Hill Mall
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Cherry Hill Towers

2145 NJ 38 · (856) 317-6623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08002

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit W618 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit W1009 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit E209 · Avail. now

$1,540

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit W413 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit W1001 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit E1212 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1046 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cherry Hill Towers.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
pool table
putting green
Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday7/15/20 at 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500- one month's rent
Move-in Fees: Asset protection fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 flat onetime fee for the first pet, $600 total for two pets (due at move-in), (one-time non-refundable).
limit: 2
rent: $50 for the 1st pet and additional $25 for the 2nd pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions and weight apply.
Dogs
restrictions: The following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs.
Parking Details: Parking garage: $25-$50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cherry Hill Towers have any available units?
Cherry Hill Towers has 24 units available starting at $1,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cherry Hill Towers have?
Some of Cherry Hill Towers's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cherry Hill Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Cherry Hill Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cherry Hill Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Cherry Hill Towers is pet friendly.
Does Cherry Hill Towers offer parking?
Yes, Cherry Hill Towers offers parking.
Does Cherry Hill Towers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cherry Hill Towers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cherry Hill Towers have a pool?
Yes, Cherry Hill Towers has a pool.
Does Cherry Hill Towers have accessible units?
No, Cherry Hill Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Cherry Hill Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cherry Hill Towers has units with dishwashers.
Does Cherry Hill Towers have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cherry Hill Towers has units with air conditioning.
