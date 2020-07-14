Cherry Hill Towers

Lease Length: 2-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500- one month's rent
Move-in Fees: Asset protection fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 flat onetime fee for the first pet, $600 total for two pets (due at move-in), (one-time non-refundable).
limit: 2
rent: $50 for the 1st pet and additional $25 for the 2nd pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions and weight apply.
Dogs
restrictions: The following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs.