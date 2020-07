Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bathroom first floor condominium in desirable Laurel Place. You will enjoy the bright and spacious living room with sliding door access to front patio. The kitchen includes built in microwave large refrigerator,and self cleaning oven and offers a passe through to dining area. Both bedrooms are spacious and provide ample closet space. The laundry area offers added convenience. This lovely pet friendly community is located close of restaurants, shopping and major highways. Call today! Available move in date is June 15th.