5 TARRAGON DRIVE

Welcome Home to this well maintained 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Country Estates in Lumberton. This beautiful home is neutral through out and move in ready. Enter into the large foyer and follow through to the powder room. The entrance hall leads to a spacious family room that features a sliding glass door. The dining room is finished with hardwood flooring and an additional sliding glass door that opens to the open patio. The kitchen boasts gorgeous cherry cabinets, Corian countertops and ceramic tile floor. The second floor has 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 baths. Ceiling fans are soon to be installed in the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms! This lovely townhome provides convenient access to major highways and is a short commute to Joint Base M.CGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Make your appointment for a private tour with me today!