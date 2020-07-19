All apartments in Burlington County
5 TARRAGON DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

5 TARRAGON DRIVE

5 Tarragon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5 Tarragon Drive, Burlington County, NJ 08048

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome Home to this well maintained 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Country Estates in Lumberton. This beautiful home is neutral through out and move in ready. Enter into the large foyer and follow through to the powder room. The entrance hall leads to a spacious family room that features a sliding glass door. The dining room is finished with hardwood flooring and an additional sliding glass door that opens to the open patio. The kitchen boasts gorgeous cherry cabinets, Corian countertops and ceramic tile floor. The second floor has 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 baths. Ceiling fans are soon to be installed in the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms! This lovely townhome provides convenient access to major highways and is a short commute to Joint Base M.CGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Make your appointment for a private tour with me today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 TARRAGON DRIVE have any available units?
5 TARRAGON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burlington County, NJ.
Is 5 TARRAGON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5 TARRAGON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 TARRAGON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5 TARRAGON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 5 TARRAGON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5 TARRAGON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5 TARRAGON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 TARRAGON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 TARRAGON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5 TARRAGON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5 TARRAGON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5 TARRAGON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5 TARRAGON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 TARRAGON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 TARRAGON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 TARRAGON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
