In the heart of Mount Holly Town Center, this 2 bedroom, full eat-in kitchen boasts plenty of room featuring gleaming hardwood floors, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a new bathroom! Freshly painted throughout, unit also features new washer and dryer! Looking for clean, reliable, responsible applicants. We will do a full background check and require 1st months rent plus security deposit up front. Immediate occupancy available.