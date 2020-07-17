All apartments in Burlington County
Find more places like 24643 E MAIN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burlington County, NJ
/
24643 E MAIN STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

24643 E MAIN STREET

24643 East Main Street · (609) 714-1070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

24643 East Main Street, Burlington County, NJ 08022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This recently renovated historic home is located close to the center of the quiet town of Columbus. Entering from the front porch, which is a relaxing place to spend time on summer evenings, there is a large foyer, formal living/family room and dining room. The large kitchen is just off the dining room and has also been renovated recently. It has new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The oversized sized laundry room is also on the first floor behind the kitchen. It could be used for a pantry as well. Also on the first floor is a half bath off the hallway and a charming rear stairway which leads to one of the bedrooms. The entire first floor has hardwood floors. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a full bath with a tiled shower/tub. There is also an attic for storage. The basement can also be used for storage and there is a garage and a large back yard. You can walk to the town center, post office and general store. Columbus is close to the tri-state military base, route 206, route 295 and the NJ and Pa turnpikes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24643 E MAIN STREET have any available units?
24643 E MAIN STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24643 E MAIN STREET have?
Some of 24643 E MAIN STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24643 E MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
24643 E MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24643 E MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 24643 E MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 24643 E MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 24643 E MAIN STREET offers parking.
Does 24643 E MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24643 E MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24643 E MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 24643 E MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 24643 E MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 24643 E MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 24643 E MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 24643 E MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24643 E MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 24643 E MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 24643 E MAIN STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road
Burlington, NJ 08060
Haynes Run Apartments
1203 Haynes Run
Burlington County, NJ 08055
Hunters Chase
100 Hunt Club Trl
Marlton, NJ 08053
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08054
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08052
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS
125 E Main St
Marlton, NJ 08053
Pointe Breeze
710 Route 206
Burlington County, NJ 08505
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd
Marlton, NJ 08053

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAVineland, NJHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJDoylestown, PABrowns Mills, NJFeasterville, PABordentown, NJCroydon, PABristol, PABurlington, NJ
Palmyra, NJStratford, NJRamblewood, NJRunnemede, NJCollingswood, NJAudubon, NJKingston Estates, NJEllisburg, NJBlackwood, NJEchelon, NJMerchantville, NJClementon, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity