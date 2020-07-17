24643 E MAIN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This recently renovated historic home is located close to the center of the quiet town of Columbus. Entering from the front porch, which is a relaxing place to spend time on summer evenings, there is a large foyer, formal living/family room and dining room. The large kitchen is just off the dining room and has also been renovated recently. It has new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The oversized sized laundry room is also on the first floor behind the kitchen. It could be used for a pantry as well. Also on the first floor is a half bath off the hallway and a charming rear stairway which leads to one of the bedrooms. The entire first floor has hardwood floors. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a full bath with a tiled shower/tub. There is also an attic for storage. The basement can also be used for storage and there is a garage and a large back yard. You can walk to the town center, post office and general store. Columbus is close to the tri-state military base, route 206, route 295 and the NJ and Pa turnpikes.