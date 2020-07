Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

4 Bedroom home in downtown Mount Holy available to rent immediately! Property is located close to public transportation and route 38, 541, 295 & the Turnpike. Property is also located 20 Minutes from the Joint Military Base. Home features newer paint, kitchen, & flooring and has a laundry room with washer & dryer as well as off street parking in the back. Call to schedule a viewing today!