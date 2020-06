Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Only available September 15th to Oct 1st currently. The cutest house on the street and just a few short blocks to the beach! This completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is now available for rent. The downstairs includes a brand new beautifully designed kitchen, a cozy living room, and a full bathroom. Second floor has 3 bedrooms and another full bathroom. The home comes furnished. House has central air/heat, and already has wifi. All you need to do is move in and relax.