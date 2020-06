Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

You'll be Impressed, Once You Tour This Summer Rental located 1/2 Block from the Beach! Captivating views of Sylvan Lake. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Spacious Living Room with Beautiful Views and Hardwood Floors, Spacious Kitchen and Dining Room, and Great Outdoor Space for Entertaining or Relaxing and Enjoying the Summer Breeze. Close to Transportation, Boutique Shops, and Amazing Dining Destinations ! Available August through Labor Day $10,000 - July has been booked.