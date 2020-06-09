385 GODWIN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor and Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Full Bath, Central Air, Ample Closet Space, Storage, Full Basement with Washer and Dryer, Mud Room with Exit to Private Patio, Rear Yard and Two Car Garage Shared with Second Floor Tenant. Tenant responsible for all Utilities Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Highways & NYC Trans.