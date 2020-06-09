All apartments in Bergen County
385 GODWIN AVE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

385 GODWIN AVE

385 Godwin Avenue · (201) 934-0607
Location

385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ 07481

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor and Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Full Bath, Central Air, Ample Closet Space, Storage, Full Basement with Washer and Dryer, Mud Room with Exit to Private Patio, Rear Yard and Two Car Garage Shared with Second Floor Tenant. Tenant responsible for all Utilities Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Highways & NYC Trans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 GODWIN AVE have any available units?
385 GODWIN AVE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 385 GODWIN AVE have?
Some of 385 GODWIN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 GODWIN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
385 GODWIN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 GODWIN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 385 GODWIN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bergen County.
Does 385 GODWIN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 385 GODWIN AVE offers parking.
Does 385 GODWIN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 385 GODWIN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 GODWIN AVE have a pool?
No, 385 GODWIN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 385 GODWIN AVE have accessible units?
No, 385 GODWIN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 385 GODWIN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 385 GODWIN AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 385 GODWIN AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 385 GODWIN AVE has units with air conditioning.
