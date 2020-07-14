Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Christopher Court.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Its easy to get to New York City from Christopher Court; an express bus just outside your door will take you there in 20 minutes. Christopher Court is also convenient to nearby supermarkets and major shopping malls like the Garden State Plaza. Access major highways and main roads nearby. Spacious and affordable, Christopher Court offers relaxed living amidst a beautifully landscaped and friendly environment.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: 1 month security
Move-in Fees: $200 holding deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Tenant Parking Included on Premises.
