Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Its easy to get to New York City from Christopher Court; an express bus just outside your door will take you there in 20 minutes. Christopher Court is also convenient to nearby supermarkets and major shopping malls like the Garden State Plaza. Access major highways and main roads nearby. Spacious and affordable, Christopher Court offers relaxed living amidst a beautifully landscaped and friendly environment.