Last updated June 27 2020 at 2:20 AM

Christopher Court

83 Christopher Street · (201) 514-6308
Location

83 Christopher Street, Lodi, NJ 07644
Lodi

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Christopher Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Its easy to get to New York City from Christopher Court; an express bus just outside your door will take you there in 20 minutes. Christopher Court is also convenient to nearby supermarkets and major shopping malls like the Garden State Plaza. Access major highways and main roads nearby. Spacious and affordable, Christopher Court offers relaxed living amidst a beautifully landscaped and friendly environment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: 1 month security
Move-in Fees: $200 holding deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Tenant Parking Included on Premises.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Christopher Court have any available units?
Christopher Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lodi, NJ.
What amenities does Christopher Court have?
Some of Christopher Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Christopher Court currently offering any rent specials?
Christopher Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Christopher Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Christopher Court is pet friendly.
Does Christopher Court offer parking?
Yes, Christopher Court offers parking.
Does Christopher Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Christopher Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Christopher Court have a pool?
No, Christopher Court does not have a pool.
Does Christopher Court have accessible units?
No, Christopher Court does not have accessible units.
Does Christopher Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Christopher Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Christopher Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Christopher Court has units with air conditioning.
