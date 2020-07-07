All apartments in Bergen County
2292 OAKHAM CT.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

2292 OAKHAM CT

2292 Oakham Court · (201) 334-5730
Location

2292 Oakham Court, Bergen County, NJ 07430

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nestled in the rolling hills of the Cragmere Section of Mahwah is the sought after townhome community of Franklin Heights. After a long days work, unwind in this 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath rental unit. Bring your bags and move right in with upgrades that include new hallway fixtures, bathroom fixtures and vanities, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors on the 1st level. Entertain and dine in a formal dining space and breakfast nook with SGD to terrace. Great schools plus close proximity to NYC transportation and shopping makes this rental a steal! No pets, no smoking! Credit check and renters insurance required. Tenant pay 1st $100 of repairs and all utilities including water and sewer fees. PSEG Worry Free Contract included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

