2292 OAKHAM CT.

Nestled in the rolling hills of the Cragmere Section of Mahwah is the sought after townhome community of Franklin Heights. After a long days work, unwind in this 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath rental unit. Bring your bags and move right in with upgrades that include new hallway fixtures, bathroom fixtures and vanities, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors on the 1st level. Entertain and dine in a formal dining space and breakfast nook with SGD to terrace. Great schools plus close proximity to NYC transportation and shopping makes this rental a steal! No pets, no smoking! Credit check and renters insurance required. Tenant pay 1st $100 of repairs and all utilities including water and sewer fees. PSEG Worry Free Contract included.