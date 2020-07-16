140 Dickinson Manor

Amenities

WINTER RENTAL or SHORT TERM at The MONROE fully furnished. This 2 bed 2 bath is a gorgeous New Construction, wide plank flooring, w/d in unit, NEST thermostats, high ceilings, Corian Island, and backsplash, S/S appliances. Plenty of closet space, Master Bath has water fall shower head. Unit has a full terrace for outdoor couches, and 2 Uncovered Parking Space! Building has a doorman 5 days a week. Common roof deck for grilling.. You cannot beat the location 2 blocks to Cookman St and 2.5 blocks to the Beach! Thanks!