140 Dickinson Manor
Last updated June 24 2020 at 8:39 AM

140 Dickinson Manor

140 Dickinson Lane · (201) 845-7300
Location

140 Dickinson Lane, Bergen County, NJ 07430

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1626 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
doorman
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
WINTER RENTAL or SHORT TERM at The MONROE fully furnished. This 2 bed 2 bath is a gorgeous New Construction, wide plank flooring, w/d in unit, NEST thermostats, high ceilings, Corian Island, and backsplash, S/S appliances. Plenty of closet space, Master Bath has water fall shower head. Unit has a full terrace for outdoor couches, and 2 Uncovered Parking Space! Building has a doorman 5 days a week. Common roof deck for grilling.. You cannot beat the location 2 blocks to Cookman St and 2.5 blocks to the Beach! Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Dickinson Manor have any available units?
140 Dickinson Manor has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 Dickinson Manor have?
Some of 140 Dickinson Manor's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Dickinson Manor currently offering any rent specials?
140 Dickinson Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Dickinson Manor pet-friendly?
No, 140 Dickinson Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bergen County.
Does 140 Dickinson Manor offer parking?
Yes, 140 Dickinson Manor offers parking.
Does 140 Dickinson Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Dickinson Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Dickinson Manor have a pool?
No, 140 Dickinson Manor does not have a pool.
Does 140 Dickinson Manor have accessible units?
No, 140 Dickinson Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Dickinson Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Dickinson Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Dickinson Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Dickinson Manor does not have units with air conditioning.
