All apartments in Westwood
Find more places like Valley Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westwood, NJ
/
Valley Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Valley Apartments

20 Valley Ave · (201) 885-7908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 Security Deposit 6-Month Leases Available with 20% surcharge (No Specials for 6-mo leases*)
Browse Similar Places
Westwood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20 Valley Ave, Westwood, NJ 07675
Westwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valley Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
online portal
The newly renovated Valley Apartments is centrally located in a village-type township that is convenient to both New York City and local Bergen County. Apartments feature renovated kitchens and baths, gleaming hardwood floors, walk-in closets, modern appliances, on-site parking and state-of-the-art laundry facilities all situated on professionally landscaped, manicured grounds.

Please call for pricing and availability.

Cats Only Allowed with additional security and monthly pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $100 application fee per applicant, $50 application fee per occupant
Deposit: 1 month security deposit
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding deposit required at time of application which will be applied towards the 1st months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Outdoor parking on site is available (not assigned).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Valley Apartments have any available units?
Valley Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westwood, NJ.
What amenities does Valley Apartments have?
Some of Valley Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valley Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Valley Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $500 Security Deposit 6-Month Leases Available with 20% surcharge (No Specials for 6-mo leases*)
Is Valley Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Valley Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Valley Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Valley Apartments offers parking.
Does Valley Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Valley Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Valley Apartments have a pool?
No, Valley Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Valley Apartments have accessible units?
No, Valley Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Valley Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Valley Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Valley Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Valley Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Valley Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coventry Square
20 Charles St
Westwood, NJ 07675
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir
Westwood, NJ 07675
The Madison
99 Madison Ave
Westwood, NJ 07675
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way
Westwood, NJ 07675

Similar Pages

Westwood 1 BedroomsWestwood 2 Bedrooms
Westwood Accessible ApartmentsWestwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Westwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NY
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJ
Bergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJNanuet, NYNorth Arlington, NJGlen Ridge, NJElmsford, NYRidgefield Park, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeEssex County College
Hudson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity