Valley Apartments

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $100 application fee per applicant, $50 application fee per occupant
Deposit: 1 month security deposit
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding deposit required at time of application which will be applied towards the 1st months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Outdoor parking on site is available (not assigned).