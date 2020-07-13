Amenities
Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4. The free Fair Lawn mini-bus stops in front of the building and provides access to local shopping, including a major supermarket. With only nine apartments per building, Radnor Manor offers a friendly, neighborly environment surrounded by trees. Inside, you'll find spacious rooms and plenty of closet space, too.
Please call for pricing and availability.
Cats Only Allowed with additional security and monthly pet fee.