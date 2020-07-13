Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access

Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4. The free Fair Lawn mini-bus stops in front of the building and provides access to local shopping, including a major supermarket. With only nine apartments per building, Radnor Manor offers a friendly, neighborly environment surrounded by trees. Inside, you'll find spacious rooms and plenty of closet space, too.



Cats Only Allowed with additional security and monthly pet fee.