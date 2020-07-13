All apartments in Fair Lawn
Radnor Manor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Radnor Manor

15-60 Pollitt Dr · (201) 831-7976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15-60 Pollitt Dr, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Fair Lawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 15-2D · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1602-2D · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1620-E · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Radnor Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4. The free Fair Lawn mini-bus stops in front of the building and provides access to local shopping, including a major supermarket. With only nine apartments per building, Radnor Manor offers a friendly, neighborly environment surrounded by trees. Inside, you'll find spacious rooms and plenty of closet space, too.

Please call for pricing and availability.

Cats Only Allowed with additional security and monthly pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Radnor Manor have any available units?
Radnor Manor has 3 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Radnor Manor have?
Some of Radnor Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Radnor Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Radnor Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Radnor Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Radnor Manor is pet friendly.
Does Radnor Manor offer parking?
Yes, Radnor Manor offers parking.
Does Radnor Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Radnor Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Radnor Manor have a pool?
No, Radnor Manor does not have a pool.
Does Radnor Manor have accessible units?
No, Radnor Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Radnor Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Radnor Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Radnor Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Radnor Manor has units with air conditioning.

