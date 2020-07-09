All apartments in Bergen County
1369 OXFORD ST
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

1369 OXFORD ST

1369 Oxford Street · (201) 334-5730
Location

1369 Oxford Street, Bergen County, NJ 07430

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nestled in the hills of Mahwah, Paddington Square is a community that welcomes all. Enjoy the finer life in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome rental. The spacious living room, adjoining dining area & renovated kitchen make it ideal for entertaining. Relax from a long day in a 2nd floor master suite with walk-in closet & private bath. Add'l 2 bedrooms on 1st floor provide even more value for this townhome. With updated baths & newer carpet, all you need to do is move your belongings in! With an excellent school system, easy access to transportation, shopping & main highways, Paddington Square has so much to offer! No pets, no smoking! NTN Credit check & renters ins reqd. Tenant pays 1st $100 of repairs & all utilities incl water & sewer fees. LL maintains a PSEG Worry Free Contract.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1369 OXFORD ST have any available units?
1369 OXFORD ST has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1369 OXFORD ST have?
Some of 1369 OXFORD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1369 OXFORD ST currently offering any rent specials?
1369 OXFORD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1369 OXFORD ST pet-friendly?
No, 1369 OXFORD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bergen County.
Does 1369 OXFORD ST offer parking?
No, 1369 OXFORD ST does not offer parking.
Does 1369 OXFORD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1369 OXFORD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1369 OXFORD ST have a pool?
No, 1369 OXFORD ST does not have a pool.
Does 1369 OXFORD ST have accessible units?
No, 1369 OXFORD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1369 OXFORD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1369 OXFORD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1369 OXFORD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1369 OXFORD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
