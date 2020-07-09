1369 OXFORD ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Nestled in the hills of Mahwah, Paddington Square is a community that welcomes all. Enjoy the finer life in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome rental. The spacious living room, adjoining dining area & renovated kitchen make it ideal for entertaining. Relax from a long day in a 2nd floor master suite with walk-in closet & private bath. Add'l 2 bedrooms on 1st floor provide even more value for this townhome. With updated baths & newer carpet, all you need to do is move your belongings in! With an excellent school system, easy access to transportation, shopping & main highways, Paddington Square has so much to offer! No pets, no smoking! NTN Credit check & renters ins reqd. Tenant pays 1st $100 of repairs & all utilities incl water & sewer fees. LL maintains a PSEG Worry Free Contract.