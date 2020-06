Amenities

Summer Monthly or Weekly Rental and ONLY 5 blocks to the beach!! Come and enjoy this great summer rental. If you are looking for a great home to rent to make your 2020 summer the best ever, then here it is! This 2 bedroom home, has a newer kitchen, large living room, with a pull out couch, front porch, a large yard great which is great to entertain in. On street parking only. Book now before it is to late.