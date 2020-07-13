Apartment List
NJ
avon by the sea
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:05 AM

347 Apartments for rent in Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Avon-by-the-Sea apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w...

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
615 5th Avenue
615 5th Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 615 5th Avenue in Avon-by-the-Sea. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
435 Lincoln Lane
435 Lincoln Ln, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,600
Adorable cottage available for summer rental, remainder of JULY $4,600 , AUGUST $4,600. One bedroom, living room, kitchen with all dishes etc., linens, washer dryer, basic cable TV, wifi, storage for bikes and beach chairs in garage, small yard area.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
501 Main Street
501 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Annual Rental in Avon-by-the-Sea! This is a pet friendly building and rent includes Heat ,Water and Cooking Gas.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
15 Stanton Place
15 Stanton Place, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Nicely appointed duplex townhome in the most convenient part of Avon. Just a short distance to the bus, and Belmar or Bradley train stations. Walk to shops and restaurants, or the beautiful Avon beach. Asbury nightlife is 5 minutes away.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
28 Woodland Avenue
28 Woodland Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
4300 sqft
Large Family? Reunion? Multi-generation vacation? This home, a former Inn has 8 bedrooms; 6 with private baths. Dates still available: wks between 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
216 Main Street
216 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Enjoy the last week of Summer In Avon by the Sea! Spacious three bedroom rental features hardwood floors, central air renovated kitchen with stainless appliances. Washer dryer, plus back porch and patio for Summer grilling.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
327 Sylvania Avenue
327 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spectacular seashore colonial available 8/8 -8/22/20 and 9/12-10/3 @ $6000 per week.This warm and welcoming home is newly renovated, enjoy the wonderful wrap around porch, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, private decks off master bedroom and 3rd floor bedroom.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
22 E End Avenue
22 East End Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
summer rental. Just a half a block to beach.... living room off kitchen. OR $2,600 a week. $125 cleaning fee. Available Aug.21 to Labor Day. badges provided Available WINTER starting Sept.2020

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
203 Ocean Avenue
203 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 Bedroom
$10,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Season Summer Rental 2nd floor apartment across from the Beautiful Avon Beach. Furnished, Utilities Included. Bring your linens and your toothbrush you'll be all set to go.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
311 Ocean Avenue
311 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
Oceanfront home located in the sought after Avon By the Sea available for the month of August. This 5 bedroom home offers panoramic views of the Atlantic.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
26 Garfield Avenue
26 Garfield Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
This classic seashore colonial is ONLY AVAILABLE for 2 consecutive weeks for $15,000 from 8/8-8/22/20. The home is located just 3 doors from the ocean with beautiful views from the expansive front porch and MBR veranda.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
112 Sylvania Avenue
112 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3631 sqft
Perfect vacation home located close to the beach in sought after Avon-By-The-Sea.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
7 Lincoln Avenue
7 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer rental available, only 1 house in from the beach with incredible ocean views! Neat and clean, beachy feel, fully furnished. Great home for entertaining with 1st floor living/dining area, 2nd fl great room w/ocean views, wet bar & WF balcony.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
334 Washington Avenue
334 Washington Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Only week 8/22 is available! Enjoy this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for your summer vacation. Only 3 blocks to the beach and boardwalk. Many restaurants and Asbury Park nightlife are a short distance away.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
342 Lincoln Avenue
342 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
What better place to work from home than the beach! SHORT TERM, WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE. OCT. THROUGH MAY.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Bradley Beach
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
960 sqft
The Best of Beach Living! Come home to Terrace Lake. Steps from the beach, ocean and lake views, balconies, spacious apartments, upgraded kitchens and baths and best of all, unparalleled service from your live-in management and maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Belmar
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy Living On the Beach! When you come to Ocean Harbor, you have come home.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Winter rental begins Mid September @ $1600 Mo + Utilities.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
61 Cookman Avenue
61 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available weekly July & August. Bright & Spacious 3BR/1BA Ocean Grove Summer Rental. Just 3 Blocks to Beach & Boardwalk! 1 Block to Tennis/Pickleball Court & Fletcher Lake & Playground. Lovely Front Porch w/Side Porch & Gas Grill.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Last week of September available 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities through April 15, 2021. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
102 Broadway
102 Broadway, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Charming 1 bedroom in owner occupied 3 family. First floor apartment with private entrance and porch. Living room, dining room, galley kitchen, bedroom and bath. common laundry and storage in basement.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
303 5th Avenue
303 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1959 sqft
Beautiful FAMILY home. Available July 18 to 25, andAug. 15 to 31 WEEKLYLocated just 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk and only a few steps to the tranquil seaside lake.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
604 1/2 12th Avenue
604 1/2 12th Ave, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Enjoy all the best summer in Belmar has to offer in this 4 bedroom, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1802 Laurel Terrace
1802 Laurel Terrace, Lake Como, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
CO'D and Ready to Go Today! Now thru Labor Day or July and/or August. Beach Bungalow Between Main St. and the Beach front. One Bedroom, Living Room, Kitchen and Full Bath. Enjoy also the Front Porch and the Back yard. Make an Offer!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Avon-by-the-Sea apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

