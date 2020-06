Amenities

Here is the summer vacation home you have been dreaming of in Avon-by-the-Sea. Available May and/or June! This meticulous ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, washer/dryer, full basement, outdoor shower and barbecue .You will be close to the beach and close to town to enjoy the many fine restaurants and shopping opportunities. All utilities are included in the rent. Make this a memorable summer in Avon. . Monthly rental as follows: May: $3500; June $5500;