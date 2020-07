Amenities

in unit laundry garage internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Adorable cottage available for summer rental, remainder of JULY $4,600 , AUGUST $4,600. One bedroom, living room, kitchen with all dishes etc., linens, washer dryer, basic cable TV, wifi, storage for bikes and beach chairs in garage, small yard area. Everything is included - just show up and enjoy the beach which is only a short 4 block walk!