410 Sylvania Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated accessible furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible. Full basement, open porch outdoor shower and yard. 3 1/2 blocks to the beach. Can be provided furnished or unfurnished. Downstairs has open floor plan with modern kitchen, living room, dining room, full bathroom; Upstairs has 2 very large bedrooms; One is 22'x13' and the other is 17'x16'. Full bathroom and laundry, walk up attic, full basement. Two beach badges included. No pets.