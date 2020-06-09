All apartments in Avon-by-the-Sea
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:29 PM

410 Sylvania Avenue

410 Sylvania Avenue · (732) 996-1637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ 07717
Avon-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit Rear · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
accessible
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible. Full basement, open porch outdoor shower and yard. 3 1/2 blocks to the beach. Can be provided furnished or unfurnished. Downstairs has open floor plan with modern kitchen, living room, dining room, full bathroom; Upstairs has 2 very large bedrooms; One is 22'x13' and the other is 17'x16'. Full bathroom and laundry, walk up attic, full basement. Two beach badges included. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Sylvania Avenue have any available units?
410 Sylvania Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 Sylvania Avenue have?
Some of 410 Sylvania Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Sylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
410 Sylvania Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Sylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 410 Sylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon-by-the-Sea.
Does 410 Sylvania Avenue offer parking?
No, 410 Sylvania Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 410 Sylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Sylvania Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Sylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 410 Sylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 410 Sylvania Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 410 Sylvania Avenue has accessible units.
Does 410 Sylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Sylvania Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Sylvania Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Sylvania Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
