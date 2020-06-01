28 Woodland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Large Family, Family Reunion, Business Conference, Mother/Daughter vacation? July 4th week still available! Weeks available: 6/1-7/21, 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks. Beautiful large seashore Victorian w/wrap around porch accommodates extended families $9000 for July wk (premium added for holidays) and $10000/wk for August. Premium added if full or double weekends are desired at the beginning or end of your stay. Every possible need & want provided; beach badges, pool passes, beach chairs, beach towels, linens and towels, bikes, tv's in 6 bedrooms, wifi, cable tv, 2 grills, outdoor speaker and tv, firepit, outdoor porch seating for 15+, parking for 9 cars, Tesla charger. Just 3 houses from the beach and ocean views from the expansive porch. Come make some memories here in 2020!