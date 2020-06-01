All apartments in Avon-by-the-Sea
Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
28 Woodland Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:06 PM

28 Woodland Avenue

28 Woodland Avenue · (908) 489-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Woodland Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ 07717
Avon-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 9 Bath · 4300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Large Family, Family Reunion, Business Conference, Mother/Daughter vacation? July 4th week still available! Weeks available: 6/1-7/21, 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks. Beautiful large seashore Victorian w/wrap around porch accommodates extended families $9000 for July wk (premium added for holidays) and $10000/wk for August. Premium added if full or double weekends are desired at the beginning or end of your stay. Every possible need & want provided; beach badges, pool passes, beach chairs, beach towels, linens and towels, bikes, tv's in 6 bedrooms, wifi, cable tv, 2 grills, outdoor speaker and tv, firepit, outdoor porch seating for 15+, parking for 9 cars, Tesla charger. Just 3 houses from the beach and ocean views from the expansive porch. Come make some memories here in 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Woodland Avenue have any available units?
28 Woodland Avenue has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Woodland Avenue have?
Some of 28 Woodland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Woodland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
28 Woodland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Woodland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 28 Woodland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon-by-the-Sea.
Does 28 Woodland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 28 Woodland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 28 Woodland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Woodland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Woodland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 28 Woodland Avenue has a pool.
Does 28 Woodland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 28 Woodland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Woodland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Woodland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Woodland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Woodland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
