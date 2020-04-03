24 Poole Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

HOME IS RENTED FOR 2020 SEASON. Place this home at the top of your list for July or August 2020! Next Summer is in high demand for this beautifully designed and appointed 3/4 bedroom Custom Waterfront home. A home will you will wish to stay, year after year-a home where your summer memories will be made! Magnificiant multi level/multi deck home, designed to take full advantage of the spectacular river & ocean views! Fun for all! Private peaceful location, with beach, kayaking, town pool, SUP and boating all within reach. Plus, the great night life, reataurants and concert venues nearby. Every amenity you could ask for in your home away from home. Master suite is second to non-in comfort, amenities and views! $6,000/week/2 week minimum. July available for $22k.