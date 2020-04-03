All apartments in Avon-by-the-Sea
Last updated April 3 2020

24 Poole Avenue

24 Poole Avenue · (732) 614-8372
Location

24 Poole Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ 07717
Avon-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
HOME IS RENTED FOR 2020 SEASON. Place this home at the top of your list for July or August 2020! Next Summer is in high demand for this beautifully designed and appointed 3/4 bedroom Custom Waterfront home. A home will you will wish to stay, year after year-a home where your summer memories will be made! Magnificiant multi level/multi deck home, designed to take full advantage of the spectacular river & ocean views! Fun for all! Private peaceful location, with beach, kayaking, town pool, SUP and boating all within reach. Plus, the great night life, reataurants and concert venues nearby. Every amenity you could ask for in your home away from home. Master suite is second to non-in comfort, amenities and views! $6,000/week/2 week minimum. July available for $22k.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Poole Avenue have any available units?
24 Poole Avenue has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Poole Avenue have?
Some of 24 Poole Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Poole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24 Poole Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Poole Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24 Poole Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon-by-the-Sea.
Does 24 Poole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24 Poole Avenue does offer parking.
Does 24 Poole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Poole Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Poole Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 24 Poole Avenue has a pool.
Does 24 Poole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24 Poole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Poole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Poole Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Poole Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Poole Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
