Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
112 Sylvania Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:12 PM

112 Sylvania Avenue

112 Sylvania Avenue · (732) 681-0027
Location

112 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ 07717
Avon-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3631 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Perfect vacation home located close to the beach in sought after Avon-By-The-Sea. This spacious, comfortably furnished home features hardwood floors, two zone a/c, gracious two tier front porch, large sitting room, open layout kitchen/family room/dining area, bedrooms & bathrooms on all three levels, and a fantastic back yard with barbecue grill, detached two car garage & off-street parking. There is a generous first floor bedroom w/ attached full bathroom, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, including luxurious master en-suite on the second level, two additional bedrooms, one full bathroom & den on the top floor. Four beach badges included! Pricing: $4500/week or $8000 for 2 consecutive weeks 5/15-6/27, or $7500/week or $14,000 for 2 consecutive weeks 6/27-9/7. No smoking! CHECK AVAILABILITY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Sylvania Avenue have any available units?
112 Sylvania Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Sylvania Avenue have?
Some of 112 Sylvania Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Sylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 Sylvania Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Sylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 112 Sylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon-by-the-Sea.
Does 112 Sylvania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 112 Sylvania Avenue does offer parking.
Does 112 Sylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Sylvania Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Sylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 Sylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 Sylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 Sylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Sylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Sylvania Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Sylvania Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 112 Sylvania Avenue has units with air conditioning.
