112 Sylvania Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Perfect vacation home located close to the beach in sought after Avon-By-The-Sea. This spacious, comfortably furnished home features hardwood floors, two zone a/c, gracious two tier front porch, large sitting room, open layout kitchen/family room/dining area, bedrooms & bathrooms on all three levels, and a fantastic back yard with barbecue grill, detached two car garage & off-street parking. There is a generous first floor bedroom w/ attached full bathroom, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, including luxurious master en-suite on the second level, two additional bedrooms, one full bathroom & den on the top floor. Four beach badges included! Pricing: $4500/week or $8000 for 2 consecutive weeks 5/15-6/27, or $7500/week or $14,000 for 2 consecutive weeks 6/27-9/7. No smoking! CHECK AVAILABILITY.