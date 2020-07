Amenities

Rare First offering for Summer Rentals at the Blue Bay Inn! Located in downtown Atlantic Highlands close to beaches, trails, Harbor and Seastreak Ferry! Just 40 mins to NYC! Approximately 27 Lovely furnished rooms available including Four 1 bedroom apartments, 1 & 2 bedroom efficiencies as well as King, Queen & Standard Rooms. The perfect escape from city life for the summer! Prices range from $5000-$12000 for the season! Available beginning June 1st!