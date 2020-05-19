All apartments in Asbury Park
Find more places like 707 Bangs Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asbury Park, NJ
/
707 Bangs Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

707 Bangs Avenue

707 Bangs Avenue · (732) 897-9200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Asbury Park
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

707 Bangs Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Live in exciting downtown Asbury Park in The Mercury! This large, modern condo features a spacious master bedroom with walk in closets and en suite master bathroom with double sink vanity and over sized walk in shower, room off of open concept living and dining areas perfect for a 2nd bedroom, den, office or play room. 2nd full bathroom off of 2nd bedroom in a split design for maximum privacy. Tons of closet space thru out with open kitchen, stone counter tops, chef grade cooking, w/d in unit, pantry area, 9' plus ceilings, secured building with assigned parking spot in garage, room for bikes and intercom system for access. Steps away from the train station, shops, restaurants, galleries and coffee. Pets considered. Strong credit and proof of income a must. Please no smokers/vapers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Bangs Avenue have any available units?
707 Bangs Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 707 Bangs Avenue have?
Some of 707 Bangs Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Bangs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
707 Bangs Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Bangs Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Bangs Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 707 Bangs Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 707 Bangs Avenue does offer parking.
Does 707 Bangs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 Bangs Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Bangs Avenue have a pool?
No, 707 Bangs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 707 Bangs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 707 Bangs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Bangs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Bangs Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Bangs Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Bangs Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 707 Bangs Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Asbury Park 1 BedroomsAsbury Park 2 Bedrooms
Asbury Park Apartments with PoolAsbury Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Asbury Park Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJLynbrook, NYHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NY
Wanamassa, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity