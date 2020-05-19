707 Bangs Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Live in exciting downtown Asbury Park in The Mercury! This large, modern condo features a spacious master bedroom with walk in closets and en suite master bathroom with double sink vanity and over sized walk in shower, room off of open concept living and dining areas perfect for a 2nd bedroom, den, office or play room. 2nd full bathroom off of 2nd bedroom in a split design for maximum privacy. Tons of closet space thru out with open kitchen, stone counter tops, chef grade cooking, w/d in unit, pantry area, 9' plus ceilings, secured building with assigned parking spot in garage, room for bikes and intercom system for access. Steps away from the train station, shops, restaurants, galleries and coffee. Pets considered. Strong credit and proof of income a must. Please no smokers/vapers.