Asbury Park, NJ
515 6th Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

515 6th Avenue

515 Sixth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

515 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully gut-renovated 1 Bedroom apartment for Annual rent in Asbury Park. Everything has been given attention to detail and style. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and your own washer and dryer in the apartment and a private porch! 5 blocks to the beach and boardwalk for the best shore living can offer. Annual or multi-year rental. Additional storage in garage. Good credit, proof of employment, background, eviction for all prospective tenants. Pets case by case. NO off-street parking available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

