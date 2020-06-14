515 6th Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully gut-renovated 1 Bedroom apartment for Annual rent in Asbury Park. Everything has been given attention to detail and style. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and your own washer and dryer in the apartment and a private porch! 5 blocks to the beach and boardwalk for the best shore living can offer. Annual or multi-year rental. Additional storage in garage. Good credit, proof of employment, background, eviction for all prospective tenants. Pets case by case. NO off-street parking available