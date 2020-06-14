415 3rd Avenue

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL BEGINNING IN SEPTEMBER OF 2020. $2,900/mth plus utilities. Be surprised by all the space this 2br/2bth condo offers in addition to a sizable shared basement for extra storage! Oversized kitchen, washer/dryer, hardwood floors, outdoor space by way of a front porch, side balcony and private back porch. Located just 3 blocks to the beach/boardwalk and a short distance to downtown. Plenty of windows and natural light throughout. Sorry, no pets, no smoking, no vaping and no exceptions. Cleaning fee applicable. Good credit is a must. Background check may be applicable at tenant expense. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR JUST THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER IF INTERESTED FOR $4,000 w/utilities included.