All apartments in Asbury Park
Find more places like 415 3rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asbury Park, NJ
/
415 3rd Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:55 PM

415 3rd Avenue

415 Third Avenue · (732) 822-0631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Asbury Park
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

415 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL BEGINNING IN SEPTEMBER OF 2020. $2,900/mth plus utilities. Be surprised by all the space this 2br/2bth condo offers in addition to a sizable shared basement for extra storage! Oversized kitchen, washer/dryer, hardwood floors, outdoor space by way of a front porch, side balcony and private back porch. Located just 3 blocks to the beach/boardwalk and a short distance to downtown. Plenty of windows and natural light throughout. Sorry, no pets, no smoking, no vaping and no exceptions. Cleaning fee applicable. Good credit is a must. Background check may be applicable at tenant expense. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR JUST THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER IF INTERESTED FOR $4,000 w/utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 3rd Avenue have any available units?
415 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 415 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
415 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 415 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Park.
Does 415 3rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 415 3rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 415 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 415 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 415 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 415 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 415 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 3rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 3rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 415 3rd Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Asbury Park 1 BedroomsAsbury Park 2 Bedrooms
Asbury Park Apartments with PoolAsbury Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Asbury Park Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJLynbrook, NYHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NY
Wanamassa, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity