211 1st Ave - 8

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details)

This cozy 1 BR apartment features Gunmetal gray wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom tile baths. There are 24 off-street parking spaces provided in a private parking lot and each apartment receives one parking permit allowing them to park one vehicle in the lot. Strictly Non-smoking. Applicants must have good credit and income.

Looking to be in the center of the Asbury Park's entertainment district with killer ocean views? 211 First Avenue is your place! Located next to the world famous Stone Pony and Porta. This three-story brick building was built in 1972, has 24 apartments, and is being beautified with new finishes and amenities. Call Tom at (732) 772-5656.