Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:39 PM

211 1st Ave - 8

211 1st Ave · (732) 772-5656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 1st Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details)
.
This cozy 1 BR apartment features Gunmetal gray wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom tile baths. There are 24 off-street parking spaces provided in a private parking lot and each apartment receives one parking permit allowing them to park one vehicle in the lot. Strictly Non-smoking. Applicants must have good credit and income.
Looking to be in the center of the Asbury Park's entertainment district with killer ocean views? 211 First Avenue is your place! Located next to the world famous Stone Pony and Porta. This three-story brick building was built in 1972, has 24 apartments, and is being beautified with new finishes and amenities. Call Tom at (732) 772-5656.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 1st Ave - 8 have any available units?
211 1st Ave - 8 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 1st Ave - 8 have?
Some of 211 1st Ave - 8's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 1st Ave - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
211 1st Ave - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 1st Ave - 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 1st Ave - 8 is pet friendly.
Does 211 1st Ave - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 211 1st Ave - 8 offers parking.
Does 211 1st Ave - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 1st Ave - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 1st Ave - 8 have a pool?
No, 211 1st Ave - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 211 1st Ave - 8 have accessible units?
No, 211 1st Ave - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 211 1st Ave - 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 1st Ave - 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 1st Ave - 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 1st Ave - 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
