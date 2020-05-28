1504 Sewall Avenue

Amenities

Grab your clothes, pillows and sheets, and move to The Sunny Side of the Street! This newly renovated, FULLY FURNISHED, cozy 3 BD, 1 BA Ranch home is ready for you! This home has been thoughtfully appointed while made completely new with an open concept white kitchen fully equipped and perfect for a corporate rental. There is a full, clean, but unfinished basement equipped with a brand new washer/dryer, and extra room for indoor workout space or hobbies. This beauty as a great driveway that will accommodate up to 3 cars and a large back and side yard.Gloves and Masks must be worn while inside the property.