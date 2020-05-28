All apartments in Asbury Park
1504 Sewall Avenue

1504 Sewall Avenue · (732) 298-1872
Location

1504 Sewall Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Grab your clothes, pillows and sheets, and move to The Sunny Side of the Street! This newly renovated, FULLY FURNISHED, cozy 3 BD, 1 BA Ranch home is ready for you! This home has been thoughtfully appointed while made completely new with an open concept white kitchen fully equipped and perfect for a corporate rental. There is a full, clean, but unfinished basement equipped with a brand new washer/dryer, and extra room for indoor workout space or hobbies. This beauty as a great driveway that will accommodate up to 3 cars and a large back and side yard.Gloves and Masks must be worn while inside the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Sewall Avenue have any available units?
1504 Sewall Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1504 Sewall Avenue have?
Some of 1504 Sewall Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Sewall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Sewall Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Sewall Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Sewall Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Park.
Does 1504 Sewall Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Sewall Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1504 Sewall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 Sewall Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Sewall Avenue have a pool?
No, 1504 Sewall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Sewall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1504 Sewall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Sewall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Sewall Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Sewall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Sewall Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
