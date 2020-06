Amenities

Two level 2 bedroom apartment on second and third floor in charming Victorian house with view of Deal Lake. Living/dining area, kitchen, full bath, bedroom and washer/dryer on second floor and second bedroom, den/office, walk-in closet on third floor. One assigned off-street parking space. All utilities included.