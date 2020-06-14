193 Apartments for rent in Burlington, MA with garage
Burlington Mall was where the film, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, took place. Burlington, Massachusetts, hosted the antics of Kevin James, and it certainly can host yours.
Hop onto to Interstate-93 in Burlington, Massachusetts, and you can reach downtown Boston in no time. Home to 24,498 people, Burlington offers more than just close proximity to Beantown and the comedy of Kevin James. It offers nature with the Burlington Landlocked Forest and the Mill Pond Conservation Area. It offers shopping and dining at Burlington Mall and Wayside Commons. It offers you a pleasant spot to sit back and just live, as long as you are not a Yankees baseball fan. Okay, it's still a nice place for Yankees supporters; it's just that Burlington is very much a part of the greater Boston area, and its love goes to the Red Sox. See more
Burlington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.