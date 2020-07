Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

For lease is this cute & efficient 1 bedroom & 1 bath ranch style home. Walk out basement could easily be used for additional living space if needed. Situated on a great 3 acre lot and being offered at $1100.00 per month. A Country style home with knotty pine walls and wood floors throughout. Spacious living room, eat-in kitchen with a charming built in hutch.. The bedroom is cozy, but features a large closet for plenty of storage. The property also has an additional shed to store the "toys" you will have while enjoying this large yard and outdoor space. Tenant pays utilities. Forced hot water/oil heat. Pets are considered on a case by case basis and if accepted an additional pet deposit and renters insurance may be required. No smoking inside permitted. Responsible landlords. Criminal background checks, first months rent & 1100.00 deposit required to move in. Showings Begin 7/6