Merrimack County, NH
1513 Little Sunapee Road
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:03 PM

1513 Little Sunapee Road

1513 Little Sunapee Road · (603) 863-8881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1513 Little Sunapee Road, Merrimack County, NH 03257

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1513 · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1665 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
internet access
SEASONAL, FURNISHED COTTAGE: Beautiful views of Little Sunapee, private dock, outside sitting deck with fire pit, and lots of views from inside the house, also! 3-bedroom cottage with 2 full baths, updated laundry, wood-burning fireplace, and fast Internet! House has: 1 King bed and 4 twin beds. Winter Rate: $1600/month plus utilities. Summer Rates: $1550/week or $5000/month plus utilities. Optional Linen Fee: $105.00. Short term rentals are subject to NH Rooms & Meals tax. NH Meals & Rooms Tax License #064991.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Little Sunapee Road have any available units?
1513 Little Sunapee Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1513 Little Sunapee Road have?
Some of 1513 Little Sunapee Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Little Sunapee Road currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Little Sunapee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Little Sunapee Road pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Little Sunapee Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrimack County.
Does 1513 Little Sunapee Road offer parking?
No, 1513 Little Sunapee Road does not offer parking.
Does 1513 Little Sunapee Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 Little Sunapee Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Little Sunapee Road have a pool?
No, 1513 Little Sunapee Road does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Little Sunapee Road have accessible units?
No, 1513 Little Sunapee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Little Sunapee Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Little Sunapee Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Little Sunapee Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 Little Sunapee Road does not have units with air conditioning.
