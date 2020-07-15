1513 Little Sunapee Road

Amenities

SEASONAL, FURNISHED COTTAGE: Beautiful views of Little Sunapee, private dock, outside sitting deck with fire pit, and lots of views from inside the house, also! 3-bedroom cottage with 2 full baths, updated laundry, wood-burning fireplace, and fast Internet! House has: 1 King bed and 4 twin beds. Winter Rate: $1600/month plus utilities. Summer Rates: $1550/week or $5000/month plus utilities. Optional Linen Fee: $105.00. Short term rentals are subject to NH Rooms & Meals tax. NH Meals & Rooms Tax License #064991.