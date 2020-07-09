35 Collins Landing Road

Amenities

Fantastic opportunity-a light and bright END UNIT in the popular COLLINS LANDING with LOTS OF UPDATES (over 17k in last 6 month of updates) AND AMENITIES, with PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS! Seasonal views. Large lower includes high wood wainscoting entry moldings and tile.NEW PAINT, CARPET AND WOOD FLOORS throughout. Other new updates include BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN with New quartz countertops, and large island with white shaker modern cabinets, subway tile backsplash, custom hardware pulls and under-counter lighting, NEW GAS OVEN/built-in MICRO . Laundry room lower level has NEW WASHER/DRYER extra fridge; Garage has custom new wall with shelving as well as in Laundry room. Equipped with a GENERATOR READY TRANSFER PANEL. OPEN CONCEPT Gas ready fireplace with current high end electric logs. New recessed lighting WITH LED lights. LARGE VAULTED MASTER has walk-in closet and large loft area. Bathrooms both updated. GREAT LOCATION near snow skiing, shopping in Concord and Manchester. Located near Chase Park Reservoir trails and only a 13 minute drive away from Pats Peak Ski Resort. This LAKEFRONT COMMUNITY provides all Collins Landing residence PRIVATE ACCESS to beautiful HORACE LAKE for swimming, kayaking, boating, BBQing, fishing, ice skate in winter, fire pit, grills, storage for residents kayak./canoes and more. Relax on the sandy private beach or on the new dock. Enjoy the outside in the screened porch or take a SHORT STROLL TO THE BEACH. Seller Agent has personal interest