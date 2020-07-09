All apartments in Hillsborough County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

35 Collins Landing Road

35 Collins Landing Rd · (603) 232-8282
Location

35 Collins Landing Rd, Hillsborough County, NH 03281

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1712 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic opportunity-a light and bright END UNIT in the popular COLLINS LANDING with LOTS OF UPDATES (over 17k in last 6 month of updates) AND AMENITIES, with PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS! Seasonal views. Large lower includes high wood wainscoting entry moldings and tile.NEW PAINT, CARPET AND WOOD FLOORS throughout. Other new updates include BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN with New quartz countertops, and large island with white shaker modern cabinets, subway tile backsplash, custom hardware pulls and under-counter lighting, NEW GAS OVEN/built-in MICRO . Laundry room lower level has NEW WASHER/DRYER extra fridge; Garage has custom new wall with shelving as well as in Laundry room. Equipped with a GENERATOR READY TRANSFER PANEL. OPEN CONCEPT Gas ready fireplace with current high end electric logs. New recessed lighting WITH LED lights. LARGE VAULTED MASTER has walk-in closet and large loft area. Bathrooms both updated. GREAT LOCATION near snow skiing, shopping in Concord and Manchester. Located near Chase Park Reservoir trails and only a 13 minute drive away from Pats Peak Ski Resort. This LAKEFRONT COMMUNITY provides all Collins Landing residence PRIVATE ACCESS to beautiful HORACE LAKE for swimming, kayaking, boating, BBQing, fishing, ice skate in winter, fire pit, grills, storage for residents kayak./canoes and more. Relax on the sandy private beach or on the new dock. Enjoy the outside in the screened porch or take a SHORT STROLL TO THE BEACH. Seller Agent has personal interest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Collins Landing Road have any available units?
35 Collins Landing Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Collins Landing Road have?
Some of 35 Collins Landing Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Collins Landing Road currently offering any rent specials?
35 Collins Landing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Collins Landing Road pet-friendly?
No, 35 Collins Landing Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 35 Collins Landing Road offer parking?
Yes, 35 Collins Landing Road offers parking.
Does 35 Collins Landing Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Collins Landing Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Collins Landing Road have a pool?
No, 35 Collins Landing Road does not have a pool.
Does 35 Collins Landing Road have accessible units?
No, 35 Collins Landing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Collins Landing Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Collins Landing Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Collins Landing Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Collins Landing Road does not have units with air conditioning.
