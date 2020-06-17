102 Front Street

Amenities

Available now. Recently renovated private 1 bedroom, 1 bath carriage house for lease. First floor features high ceilings, lots of natural light, kitchen, breakfast nook and living/dining area. Spacious eat-in kitchen with Blomberg stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counter-tops, and soft-close custom cabinetry. Three-quarter bath features quartz counter-top and radiant tile flooring. Vaulted ceiling are featured on the second floor large bedroom with walk-in closet and laundry. Mini split units heat and cool both floors. Outdoor patio. Storage in basement of main building. Walking distance to Phillips Exeter Academy, downtown, Amtrak train, shopping, and restaurants. Tenants to pay gas, electric and water & sewer. Subject to credit/background check. NO PETS, no smoking. Year lease required.