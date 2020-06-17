All apartments in Exeter
102 Front Street
102 Front Street

102 Front Street · No Longer Available
Location

102 Front Street, Exeter, NH 03833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Available now. Recently renovated private 1 bedroom, 1 bath carriage house for lease. First floor features high ceilings, lots of natural light, kitchen, breakfast nook and living/dining area. Spacious eat-in kitchen with Blomberg stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counter-tops, and soft-close custom cabinetry. Three-quarter bath features quartz counter-top and radiant tile flooring. Vaulted ceiling are featured on the second floor large bedroom with walk-in closet and laundry. Mini split units heat and cool both floors. Outdoor patio. Storage in basement of main building. Walking distance to Phillips Exeter Academy, downtown, Amtrak train, shopping, and restaurants. Tenants to pay gas, electric and water & sewer. Subject to credit/background check. NO PETS, no smoking. Year lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Front Street have any available units?
102 Front Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Exeter, NH.
What amenities does 102 Front Street have?
Some of 102 Front Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Front Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 Front Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Front Street pet-friendly?
No, 102 Front Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Exeter.
Does 102 Front Street offer parking?
Yes, 102 Front Street does offer parking.
Does 102 Front Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Front Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Front Street have a pool?
No, 102 Front Street does not have a pool.
Does 102 Front Street have accessible units?
No, 102 Front Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Front Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Front Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Front Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Front Street does not have units with air conditioning.
