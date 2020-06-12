/
2 bedroom apartments
24 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Merrimack, NH
Last updated May 12 at 03:06pm
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV
Results within 5 miles of East Merrimack
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Last updated June 10 at 05:27pm
Northwest Nashua
8 Units Available
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
772 sqft
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
North End
11 Units Available
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
North End
1 Unit Available
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
908 sqft
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Northeast Bedford
1 Unit Available
391 Boynton Street
391 Boynton Street, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1590 sqft
House for Rent in Bedford! Small home with 2 Bedrooms and side yard, open concept with additional space on the 2nd floor loft area, as well as a finished lower level. Available to rent now. Pet fee will apply and needs owner approval.
Results within 10 miles of East Merrimack
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northwest Manchester
27 Units Available
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
33 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
24 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
Downtown Manchester
7 Units Available
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1102 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Somerville
1 Unit Available
50 Sentinel Court
50 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
853 sqft
Redstone Apartment Homes. Beautiful Two Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave, Electric Range and Fridge. Updated Cabinets. Central Air and Heat.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
72 Cadogan Way
72 Cadogan Way, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
A nice 2 bedroom Townhouse in Meadowview. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath and 2 closets. A full bath on 2nd floor and 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Non smoking, no pets. Credit and background check required. Available July 1st.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
74 Ash Street
74 Ash Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
327 Silver Street
327 Silver Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
New Construction- Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. Separate private entrance, large windows with lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Manchester's Best address. At an amazing 1117 sq.ft.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
300 Bedford Street
300 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
978 sqft
We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
74 Stillwater Drive
74 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1574 sqft
Available 15th June is this well maintained end unit townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This house offers large living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area which opens to a deck.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Northwest Nashua
1 Unit Available
290 Bartemus Trail
290 Bartemus Trail, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1552 sqft
Rare offering at Hollis Crossing; a finished lower level walkout via slider for 3rd. br, family room, office or exercise room. Enjoy boating on the river. Dock and kayak/canoe storage area at waterfront.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
68 Stillwater Drive
68 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1557 sqft
Available for rent by 1st week of July is this well maintained townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This townhouse offers a one car garage, large family room with wood fireplace, kitchen with updated appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Notre Dame
1 Unit Available
70 Foundry Street
70 Foundry St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
990 sqft
NEW UNITS AND NEW SELECTION IN PHASE 3 NOW AVAILABLE. The Lofts at Mill West has been reborn into a premiere loft community with up-scale apartments and amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
South End
1 Unit Available
103 Ash Street - 3
103 Ash Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
600 sqft
SHOWING WEDNESDAY 17TH AT 3PM WHAT A DEAL!! You will love this delightful apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
219 Laurel Street - 3E
219 Laurel St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
850 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 3rd-floor apartment located 5 minutes from downtown. The apartment is large and sunny with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, new paint, new double insulated vinyl windows. Eat-in kitchen with galley area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
8 Brighams Way
8 Brighams Way, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex style condo with office, living room with hardwood and gas fireplace, large eatin kitchen, walkin pantry, three season sunroom and partially finished lower level.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4 Elm Street
4 Elm Street, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
892 sqft
Derry In-town Rental Al-LA-CART! Private 2 family home offers the 2nd floor unit available NOW with private deck, larger updated kitchen with full appliances including washer/dryer, Living room; 2 bedrooms- ceiling fans in all rooms- Heat, Hot
