39 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Merrimack, NH
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
Studio
$1,750
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,811
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
13 Units Available
North End
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Goffes Falls
3911 Old Brown Avenue
3911 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
468 sqft
Eagles Landing Apartments are located in a pleasant residential neighborhood with convenient access to the Everett Turnpike. Enjoy a fully applianced kitchen with microwave and dishwasher, plenty of cabinet and counter space and a dining nook.
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2552 sqft
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.
1 Unit Available
57 Talent Road
57 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1876 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for August 1,2020 occupancy. Credit references background required. 3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooks large backyard. Approximately 1 acre of partly fenced outside area .
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bedford
391 Boynton Street
391 Boynton Street, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1590 sqft
House for Rent in Bedford! Small home with 2 Bedrooms and side yard, open concept with additional space on the 2nd floor loft area, as well as a finished lower level. Available to rent now. Pet fee will apply and needs owner approval.
1 Unit Available
Bakersville
42 W Elmhurst Avenue
42 West Elmhurst Avenue, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
What a rare find! Large two bedroom located on a dead end in a nice neighborhood convenient to downtown, the airport and highways. First floor unit with spacious living room, washer/dryer hookups, off-street parking for two cars and level yard.
1 Unit Available
North End
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,605
2437 sqft
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many
6 Units Available
Downtown Manchester
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,515
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
28 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,335
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
36 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,291
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
28 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,546
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
1 Unit Available
North End
490 River Rd Apt 12
490 River Rd, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
This home is completely updated with stone counters and upgraded appliances in the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
465 Rimmon St.
465 Rimmon Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Cozy One Bedroom Third Floor Apartment on Manchester's West Side! - 465 Rimmon St. - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom third floor apartment is ready for a move-in now.
1 Unit Available
Hanover Hill
70 Grant Street
70 Grant Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1807 sqft
Location, location, location! Fantastic location for this huge 3-4 bedroom, first floor apartment located on a dead end street next to a golf course. This apartment feels like a single family home.
1 Unit Available
Hallsville
792 Grove Street
792 Grove Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
350 sqft
Modernly appointed with furnishings just like a home.
1 Unit Available
27 FAIRLANE Street
27 Fairlane Drive, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2512 sqft
Single family house with 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with en-suite. Great family room with fireplace. Central A/C for the hot & humid days. Credit/criminal check required. Pets negotiable with owner approval & additional monthly fee.
1 Unit Available
96 Powers Street
96 Powers St, Milford, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
875 sqft
Calling all pet-lovers! Looking for an apartment community that’s pet-friendly? Look no further than Milford Trails Apartments! We are one of the few communities in the area that accept large breed dogs (up to a 100lbs limit).
1 Unit Available
29 Capron Road
29 Capron Road, Hillsborough County, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,309
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Eastern Trails Apartments & Storage 29 Capron Road Milford, NH 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath - 600 sq.ft. No Security Deposit Required Apartment Features: - Convenient 2nd floor location - Spacious 600 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
95 Powers Street
95 Power Street, Milford, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,329
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Milford Trails Apartments at Powers Street in Milford. Enjoy a Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment Home! The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space, a disposal, dishwasher and beautiful white cabinets. The bedroom has a large closet.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Red Oak at 875 Elm Street located in the heart of downtown Manchester, NH.
1 Unit Available
11 Railroad Avenue
11 Railroad Avenue, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
788 sqft
Landmark Apartments in Derry NH is located in a quiet setting just off the main business district of downtown Derry. Walk to dining, the Derry Bike Trail, the Derry Opera House and Town Hall. This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the third floor.
1 Unit Available
Somerville
80 Sentinel Court
80 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
853 sqft
Redstone Apartment Homes at 20 Sentinel Ct in Manchester, NH. Beautiful Handicapped Accessible Two Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave and Fridge.
