Last updated July 15 2020

17 Apartments for rent in Derry, NH with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
22 lenox Road
22 Lenox Road, Derry, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1981 sqft
Stunning single family colonial condex, (shares a large lot with another single family house). Built in 2016, very spacious 2000 square feet. Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. Fully applianced kitchen including washer and dryer.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
79 Tsienneto Road
79 Tsienneto Road, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly renovated ranch in Derry! Two sunny bedrooms with small bonus room for office and one full bath, completely remodeled with new shower, fixtures and granite counter top.

Last updated April 10
1 Unit Available
4 Elm Street
4 Elm Street, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
892 sqft
Derry In-town Rental Al-LA-CART! Private 2 family home offers the 2nd floor unit available NOW with private deck, larger updated kitchen with full appliances including washer/dryer, Living room; 2 bedrooms- ceiling fans in all rooms- Heat, Hot
Results within 5 miles of Derry

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Lower South Willow
131 Forest Hill Way
131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
1970 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.
Results within 10 miles of Derry
Verified

Last updated July 15
$
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,825
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified

Last updated July 15
46 Units Available
Hanover Tuscan Village
3 Artisan Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
Studio
$1,655
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,957
1226 sqft
Hanover Tuscan Village is perfectly situated in the ever growing New Hampshire neighborhood of Tuscan Village. This community will feature 281 spacious apartment homes with luxurious finishes and modern-day amenities.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Wellington
177 Eastern Avenue
177 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
733 sqft
Enjoy Sunset Ridge Apartments. A pet friendly community offered by Red Oak Apartment Homes.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Hanover Hill
70 Grant Street
70 Grant Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1807 sqft
Location, location, location! Fantastic location for this huge 3-4 bedroom, first floor apartment located on a dead end street next to a golf course. This apartment feels like a single family home.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Hallsville
792 Grove Street
792 Grove Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
350 sqft
Modernly appointed with furnishings just like a home.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
Hallsville
45 Canton St
45 Canton Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apt on 1st floor in family neighborhood. Hardwood & ceramic floors. Huge wrap around farmers porch. Off street parking, washer dryer hookups, gas heat, ceiling fans, garbage disposal. Close to shopping. $1500 / mo. No pets

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
River Corridor
51 Chatham Drive
51 Chatham Dr, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1480 sqft
Rare Opportunity to Rent this gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Bedford's desirable River Glen community. The Main floor offers 9" ceilings, a large living room with built-in fireplace and direct access to private back deck.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
57 Talent Road
57 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1876 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for August 1,2020 occupancy. Credit references background required. 3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooks large backyard. Approximately 1 acre of partly fenced outside area .

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
18 Eagles Nest Ridge
18 Eagles Nest Ridge, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$950
3300 sqft
RENT ONE BEDROOM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!ROOMMATE WANTED!!!!!!!!!!!!! This rental is for one bedroom only...owner is looking for a roommate...

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Corey Square
270 Manchester Street
270 Manchester Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
493 sqft
1st floor apartment freshly painted with new carpets. Heat & hot water included. One car off street parking. Pets negotiable with owner approval and additional monthly fee. Credit/criminal check required.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
327 Silver Street
327 Silver Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
New Construction- Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. Separate private entrance, large windows with lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Eaton Heights
296 Maryland Avenue
296 Maryland Avenue, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
TOTALLY REHABBED, IMMACULATE, SPACIOUS, SUNNY 2-BEDROOM 1 BATH SECOND FLOOR APT. IN GREAT NORTHEAST RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR DERRYFIELD COUNTRY CLUB/STEVEN'S POND, very convenient to highways, shopping.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Youngsville
144 Elton Avenue
144 Elton Avenue, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1520 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home with 1 car attached garage! Home features gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint, deck, finished basement space, and new washer and dryer.
City Guide for Derry, NH

"I might say the core of all my writing was probably the five free years I had on the farm down the road a mile or two from Derry Village" -Robert Frost, poet

Derry is almost 37 square miles in area. More than two-thirds of the people live in the downtown center of town. Once Interstate 93 was built, just clipping the southern end of the town, this area also started building up, especially with condominium complexes for commuters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Derry, NH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Derry renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

