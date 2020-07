Amenities

Landmark Apartments in Derry NH is located in a quiet setting just off the main business district of downtown Derry. Walk to dining, the Derry Bike Trail, the Derry Opera House and Town Hall. This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the third floor. It has a spacious layout, fully applianced kitchen with a dishwasher, extra storage, on-site laundry, easy highway access, secured entry and off st parking. Cats allowed. No security deposit is required. Broker/Owner.