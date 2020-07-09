All apartments in Carroll County
Find more places like 210 Forbes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carroll County, NH
/
210 Forbes Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:31 AM

210 Forbes Drive

210 Forbes Drive · (603) 723-9877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

210 Forbes Drive, Carroll County, NH 03860

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Seasonal rental. Available for rent as of 11/1/2020. Private retreat! Three bedroom, remodeled home to rent for the season, in quiet neighborhood!! New appliances and granite countertops round out this beautiful kitchen. Open concept with plenty of natural light! After skiing for the day, relax in the open living area in front of the gas fireplace, before heading to your private master suite for the night. Close to several ski resorts, restaurants, shopping, and all the Mt Washington Valley has to offer!! Only $1,800/month. This won't be available for long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Forbes Drive have any available units?
210 Forbes Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Forbes Drive have?
Some of 210 Forbes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Forbes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Forbes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Forbes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 210 Forbes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carroll County.
Does 210 Forbes Drive offer parking?
No, 210 Forbes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 210 Forbes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Forbes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Forbes Drive have a pool?
No, 210 Forbes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 Forbes Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 Forbes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Forbes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Forbes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Forbes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Forbes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 210 Forbes Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Manchester, NHNashua, NHHaverhill, MAPortland, MESouth Portland, MEMethuen Town, MAAmesbury Town, MALondonderry, NH
Scarborough, MEEast Merrimack, NHHooksett, NHRochester, NHOld Orchard Beach, MEConcord, NHExeter, NHKittery, ME
Derry, NHSomersworth, NHWolfeboro, NHDover, NHSaco, MEPortsmouth, NHLebanon, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Southern MaineNorthern Essex Community College
Rivier University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity