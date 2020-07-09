210 Forbes Drive

Amenities

Seasonal rental. Available for rent as of 11/1/2020. Private retreat! Three bedroom, remodeled home to rent for the season, in quiet neighborhood!! New appliances and granite countertops round out this beautiful kitchen. Open concept with plenty of natural light! After skiing for the day, relax in the open living area in front of the gas fireplace, before heading to your private master suite for the night. Close to several ski resorts, restaurants, shopping, and all the Mt Washington Valley has to offer!! Only $1,800/month. This won't be available for long!!