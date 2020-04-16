176 Echo Acres Road

Amenities

NO RENTALS CONSIDERED UNTIL MID JUNE 2020 - WEEKLY/DAILY RENTAL - AVAILABLE WITH TWO NIGHT MINIMUM. $1900/week plus 9% NH Tax plus $100 cleaning fee. Weekend nights and holidays are $300/night and $275/week weeknights (plus fees). Wonderful location to enjoy the White Mountains. Property is in a neighborhood setting just off Route 16 (turn in between 99 Restarant and Dunkin Donuts). 1.5 miles to downtown North Conway. Ranch style home with 2 fireplaces and the most amazing unubstructed panoramic views of the mountains, to include: Cranmore, Mt. Kearsarge, Mt. Bartlett, Mount Washington, Cathedral Ledge, and White Horse Ledge. Cherry Kitchen with Granite Counters. Sleeps 8. Master Suite with 3/4 bath with king bed. Bunk bed room for 2. Smaller bedroom with single bed and pull out trundle for 2. Den with wood fireplace, couch and queen bed for 2. Neighborhood has a lovely beach on the Saco River; great place to watch the river flow by. Agent interest. Non-refundable pet fee of $100 for dogs (no cats).