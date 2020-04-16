All apartments in Carroll County
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:00 PM

176 Echo Acres Road

176 Echo Acres Road · (603) 610-8555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

176 Echo Acres Road, Carroll County, NH 03860

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
NO RENTALS CONSIDERED UNTIL MID JUNE 2020 - WEEKLY/DAILY RENTAL - AVAILABLE WITH TWO NIGHT MINIMUM. $1900/week plus 9% NH Tax plus $100 cleaning fee. Weekend nights and holidays are $300/night and $275/week weeknights (plus fees). Wonderful location to enjoy the White Mountains. Property is in a neighborhood setting just off Route 16 (turn in between 99 Restarant and Dunkin Donuts). 1.5 miles to downtown North Conway. Ranch style home with 2 fireplaces and the most amazing unubstructed panoramic views of the mountains, to include: Cranmore, Mt. Kearsarge, Mt. Bartlett, Mount Washington, Cathedral Ledge, and White Horse Ledge. Cherry Kitchen with Granite Counters. Sleeps 8. Master Suite with 3/4 bath with king bed. Bunk bed room for 2. Smaller bedroom with single bed and pull out trundle for 2. Den with wood fireplace, couch and queen bed for 2. Neighborhood has a lovely beach on the Saco River; great place to watch the river flow by. Agent interest. Non-refundable pet fee of $100 for dogs (no cats).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Echo Acres Road have any available units?
176 Echo Acres Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 176 Echo Acres Road have?
Some of 176 Echo Acres Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Echo Acres Road currently offering any rent specials?
176 Echo Acres Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Echo Acres Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 176 Echo Acres Road is pet friendly.
Does 176 Echo Acres Road offer parking?
Yes, 176 Echo Acres Road offers parking.
Does 176 Echo Acres Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 Echo Acres Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Echo Acres Road have a pool?
No, 176 Echo Acres Road does not have a pool.
Does 176 Echo Acres Road have accessible units?
No, 176 Echo Acres Road does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Echo Acres Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 Echo Acres Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 176 Echo Acres Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 176 Echo Acres Road does not have units with air conditioning.
