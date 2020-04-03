9 Tall Pines Way

Amenities

WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL $3,400 PER WEEK - Vintage Lake Lodge on the waters edge, truly a unique property with 150FT of frontage on Lake Winnipesaukee, waterfront deck, gradual inclining sandy walk in to the water, perfect for swimming, 20FT dock, large screened in porch with expansive views of lake & mountains. Approximately 3,336 sqft. The main level includes open concept kitchen, dining, living, four bedrooms and a full bathroom. Large windows throughout the home to enjoy the views & breeze of the lake, giving it that "indoor, outdoor" feel. Huge family room on the lower level, ping pong table, over-sized screened porch overlooking the lake, a brand new bathroom with shower, and laundry room. Enjoy use of kayak & canoe. Sandy beach is a great spot for kids to play, right nearby and private to Tall Pines association (8-10 homes) and guests. 20FT dock space is at the end on shared 40FT dock. The owner has made some great updates to this older home while preserving the charm of yesteryear updates have been made to the kitchen, downstairs full bath, etc. and plans to make more along the way. All within minutes to the town of Meredith, restaurants, shops, waterfront park, and all Lakes Region attractions. Walking distance to Shep Browns Marina its? that easy to get your boat to the property. State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #024832