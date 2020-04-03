All apartments in Belknap County
Find more places like 9 Tall Pines Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belknap County, NH
/
9 Tall Pines Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

9 Tall Pines Way

9 Tall Pines Way · (603) 569-3128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9 Tall Pines Way, Belknap County, NH 03253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 3336 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL $3,400 PER WEEK - Vintage Lake Lodge on the waters edge, truly a unique property with 150FT of frontage on Lake Winnipesaukee, waterfront deck, gradual inclining sandy walk in to the water, perfect for swimming, 20FT dock, large screened in porch with expansive views of lake & mountains. Approximately 3,336 sqft. The main level includes open concept kitchen, dining, living, four bedrooms and a full bathroom. Large windows throughout the home to enjoy the views & breeze of the lake, giving it that "indoor, outdoor" feel. Huge family room on the lower level, ping pong table, over-sized screened porch overlooking the lake, a brand new bathroom with shower, and laundry room. Enjoy use of kayak & canoe. Sandy beach is a great spot for kids to play, right nearby and private to Tall Pines association (8-10 homes) and guests. 20FT dock space is at the end on shared 40FT dock. The owner has made some great updates to this older home while preserving the charm of yesteryear updates have been made to the kitchen, downstairs full bath, etc. and plans to make more along the way. All within minutes to the town of Meredith, restaurants, shops, waterfront park, and all Lakes Region attractions. Walking distance to Shep Browns Marina its? that easy to get your boat to the property. State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #024832

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Tall Pines Way have any available units?
9 Tall Pines Way has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Tall Pines Way have?
Some of 9 Tall Pines Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Tall Pines Way currently offering any rent specials?
9 Tall Pines Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Tall Pines Way pet-friendly?
No, 9 Tall Pines Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belknap County.
Does 9 Tall Pines Way offer parking?
No, 9 Tall Pines Way does not offer parking.
Does 9 Tall Pines Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Tall Pines Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Tall Pines Way have a pool?
No, 9 Tall Pines Way does not have a pool.
Does 9 Tall Pines Way have accessible units?
No, 9 Tall Pines Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Tall Pines Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Tall Pines Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Tall Pines Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Tall Pines Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9 Tall Pines Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lowell, MAManchester, NHNashua, NHLawrence, MAHaverhill, MAKeene, NHWilmington, MADanvers, MAMethuen Town, MA
Andover, MAReading, MALynnfield, MAAmesbury Town, MALondonderry, NHEast Merrimack, NHHooksett, NHRochester, NHConcord, NH
Wolfeboro, NHDover, NHSomersworth, NHExeter, NHDerry, NHPortsmouth, NHLebanon, NHKittery, MESaco, ME

Apartments Near Colleges

North Shore Community CollegeNorthern Essex Community College
Keene State CollegeRivier University
University of Massachusetts-Lowell
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity