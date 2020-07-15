Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking new construction

Be the first to move into these brand spanking new apartment homes!! MOVE IN SPECIAL: Two Months Free Rent on new 16 Month Lease. High quality finishes at Apple Ridge include bamboo floors, granite countertops and designer carpets and paint colors. Every apartment home comes complete with your own washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning and individual heating systems. The Apple Ridge community offers secure entry doors, elevator access, economical natural gas heat, lounge and cardio room. Plenty of on-site parking available. Stop by to tour open 7 days per week.