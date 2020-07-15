All apartments in Laconia
Laconia, NH
Apple Ridge
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:22 PM

Apple Ridge

65 Provencal Rd · (603) 657-9728
Location

65 Provencal Rd, Laconia, NH 03246

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 984 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
new construction
Be the first to move into these brand spanking new apartment homes!! MOVE IN SPECIAL: Two Months Free Rent on new 16 Month Lease. High quality finishes at Apple Ridge include bamboo floors, granite countertops and designer carpets and paint colors. Every apartment home comes complete with your own washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning and individual heating systems. The Apple Ridge community offers secure entry doors, elevator access, economical natural gas heat, lounge and cardio room. Plenty of on-site parking available. Stop by to tour open 7 days per week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Apple Ridge have any available units?
Apple Ridge has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Apple Ridge have?
Some of Apple Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Apple Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Apple Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Apple Ridge pet-friendly?
No, Apple Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laconia.
Does Apple Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Apple Ridge offers parking.
Does Apple Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Apple Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Apple Ridge have a pool?
No, Apple Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Apple Ridge have accessible units?
No, Apple Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Apple Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Apple Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Apple Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Apple Ridge has units with air conditioning.
