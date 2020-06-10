All apartments in Belknap County
Find more places like 102 Roger Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belknap County, NH
/
102 Roger Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

102 Roger Street

102 Roger Street · (603) 431-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

102 Roger Street, Belknap County, NH 03810

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Enjoy lake life at the boathouse! The new owners have renovated the entire house for your perfect family vacation. The rental includes use of 2 kayaks, a grill and a hammock for never ending fun! The kitchen, dining and living rooms all provide stunning east one hundred eighty degree views of the lake through a wall of windows .......and a screened in porch off the kitchen offers additional dining & entertaining space. The home sits on a very private .65 acre lot with a large, flat lawn and 220' of sandy, crystal clear water frontage, a covered 24' U-Shaped dock and 2 private driveways. Recently updated /renovated weekly Winnipesaukee lakefront rental home featuring 220' of prime water frontage, incredible views, sandy beach, covered boat slip and large screened porch. THREE BEDROOMS & TWO AND ONE HALF BATHS 1st Bedroom with bath (Master) with 1 queen bed & 1 full futon. 2nd Bedroom has one queen bed. 3rd Bedroom has one queen bed. Additional sleeping: queen futon on landing & single day bed in LR. MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY IS 6 ADULTS & 2 CHILDREN NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY NO USE OF FIREPLACE OR FIRE PIT ALLOWED USE OF DOCK AND ANY WATER ACTIVITIES ARE AT THE TENANTS OWN RISK. ALL RENTALS ARE SATURDAY TO SATURDAY.........CHECK-IN AFTER 1:00 PM CHECK OUT BEFORE 10:00 AM LINENS (SHEETS & TOWELS ARE PROVIDED)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Roger Street have any available units?
102 Roger Street has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Roger Street have?
Some of 102 Roger Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Roger Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 Roger Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Roger Street pet-friendly?
No, 102 Roger Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belknap County.
Does 102 Roger Street offer parking?
Yes, 102 Roger Street offers parking.
Does 102 Roger Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Roger Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Roger Street have a pool?
No, 102 Roger Street does not have a pool.
Does 102 Roger Street have accessible units?
No, 102 Roger Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Roger Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Roger Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Roger Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Roger Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 102 Roger Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lowell, MAManchester, NHNashua, NHLawrence, MAHaverhill, MAKeene, NHWilmington, MADanvers, MAMethuen Town, MA
Andover, MAReading, MALynnfield, MAAmesbury Town, MALondonderry, NHEast Merrimack, NHHooksett, NHRochester, NHConcord, NH
Wolfeboro, NHDover, NHSomersworth, NHExeter, NHDerry, NHPortsmouth, NHLebanon, NHKittery, MESaco, ME

Apartments Near Colleges

North Shore Community CollegeNorthern Essex Community College
Keene State CollegeRivier University
University of Massachusetts-Lowell
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity