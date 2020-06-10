102 Roger Street

Amenities

Enjoy lake life at the boathouse! The new owners have renovated the entire house for your perfect family vacation. The rental includes use of 2 kayaks, a grill and a hammock for never ending fun! The kitchen, dining and living rooms all provide stunning east one hundred eighty degree views of the lake through a wall of windows .......and a screened in porch off the kitchen offers additional dining & entertaining space. The home sits on a very private .65 acre lot with a large, flat lawn and 220' of sandy, crystal clear water frontage, a covered 24' U-Shaped dock and 2 private driveways. Recently updated /renovated weekly Winnipesaukee lakefront rental home featuring 220' of prime water frontage, incredible views, sandy beach, covered boat slip and large screened porch. THREE BEDROOMS & TWO AND ONE HALF BATHS 1st Bedroom with bath (Master) with 1 queen bed & 1 full futon. 2nd Bedroom has one queen bed. 3rd Bedroom has one queen bed. Additional sleeping: queen futon on landing & single day bed in LR. MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY IS 6 ADULTS & 2 CHILDREN NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY NO USE OF FIREPLACE OR FIRE PIT ALLOWED USE OF DOCK AND ANY WATER ACTIVITIES ARE AT THE TENANTS OWN RISK. ALL RENTALS ARE SATURDAY TO SATURDAY.........CHECK-IN AFTER 1:00 PM CHECK OUT BEFORE 10:00 AM LINENS (SHEETS & TOWELS ARE PROVIDED)