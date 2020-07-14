Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet microwave range smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court cats allowed 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Call us today about our beautifully renovated apartment homes! The Club at Highland Park Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska, a charming brick community tucked into a cozy neighborhood just minutes from Hefflinger Park, I-680, Old Market, The Henry Doorly Zoo, TD Ameritrade Park, Westroad’s Mall and Downtown Omaha.Residents of The Club at Highland Park enjoy one and two bedroom apartments with central air and heat, fully-equipped kitchens, large closets, detached garages as well as private patios or balconies and wood-burning fireplaces in select homes. At our community, residents enjoy an Olympic-size swimming pool, bark park, 24-hour fitness center, professional management, monthly resident events and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse. Come experience the convenient lifestyle at The Club at Highland Park Apartments.