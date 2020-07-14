All apartments in Omaha
Club at Highland Park Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Club at Highland Park Apartments

11402 Evans St · (833) 420-6736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11402 Evans St, Omaha, NE 68164
Northwest Omaha

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2212 · Avail. Aug 22

$715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1907 · Avail. now

$715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 0708 · Avail. Jul 27

$730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0801 · Avail. Aug 11

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 0601 · Avail. Aug 9

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 0501 · Avail. Aug 15

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Club at Highland Park Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
microwave
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Call us today about our beautifully renovated apartment homes! The Club at Highland Park Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska, a charming brick community tucked into a cozy neighborhood just minutes from Hefflinger Park, I-680, Old Market, The Henry Doorly Zoo, TD Ameritrade Park, Westroad’s Mall and Downtown Omaha.Residents of The Club at Highland Park enjoy one and two bedroom apartments with central air and heat, fully-equipped kitchens, large closets, detached garages as well as private patios or balconies and wood-burning fireplaces in select homes. At our community, residents enjoy an Olympic-size swimming pool, bark park, 24-hour fitness center, professional management, monthly resident events and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse. Come experience the convenient lifestyle at The Club at Highland Park Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250-$400
limit: 2
rent: $25 Each
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: German Shepard, Rottweiler, Pit bull, Husky, Malamute
Parking Details: Off-Street Parking. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Garages Available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Club at Highland Park Apartments have any available units?
Club at Highland Park Apartments has 10 units available starting at $715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Club at Highland Park Apartments have?
Some of Club at Highland Park Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Club at Highland Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Club at Highland Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Club at Highland Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Club at Highland Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Club at Highland Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Club at Highland Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Club at Highland Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Club at Highland Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Club at Highland Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Club at Highland Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Club at Highland Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Club at Highland Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Club at Highland Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Club at Highland Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.

