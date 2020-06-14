133 Apartments for rent in La Vista, NE with garage
La Vista is a city in Sarpy County, Nebraska with a population of 15,758. It’s just a baby town, having incorporated in 1960; but, boy is it growing fast! There are a number of great schools here, like the Papillion-La Vista High School and the La-Vista Junior High. It’s bordered by Omaha and Ralson, larger Nebraskan cities and I-80, the long cross-country highway, runs across the east side. See more
La Vista apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.