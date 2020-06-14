Apartment List
/
IA
/
council bluffs
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

90 Apartments for rent in Council Bluffs, IA with garage

Council Bluffs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
The West End
13 Units Available
River Park by Broadmoor
20 S 41st St, Council Bluffs, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1135 sqft
River Park offers downtown living without the hassle. River Park Apartments puts you minutes from downtown Omaha and Creighton University. Within the gated community, you can live in any of our spacious studio, one, or two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 13 at 09:08pm
Madison Avenue
Contact for Availability
Greenbriar
1400 Franklin Ave, Council Bluffs, IA
1 Bedroom
$615
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
Consider living at Greenbriar Apartments in Council Bluffs. This apartment community is located in Council Bluffs on Franklin Ave in the 51503 area. Schedule a time to see the available floorplan options.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
407 Frank St
407 Frank Street, Council Bluffs, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Three story East End home plus basement! - Beautiful home with lots of original wood floors and woodwork on East End.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
The West End
1 Unit Available
1129 6th Ave
1129 6th Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Downtown. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 29th 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Council Bluffs
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Old Market
36 Units Available
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$900
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Old Market
5 Units Available
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,250
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Heartland Park of America
2 Units Available
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1284 sqft
Capitol Place is The Space to Be in the developing Downtown Omaha landscape. With luxurious retail spaces, contemporary apartments and a dynamic, stylish design, this community stands out as the premier residential landmark in the city.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
Heartland Park of America
19 Units Available
Greenhouse
900 Farnam St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1740 sqft
Welcome to The Greenhouse, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska! Our apartment community features a selection of contemporary homes set within a historic address in the heart of Downtown Omaha.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bellevue Boulevard West
7 Units Available
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
875 sqft
Britain Towne offers everything you deserve in your next home. We are located in the city of Bellevue and are just minutes from downtown Omaha. Britain Towne offers easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Omaha
43 Units Available
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 11 at 02:14pm
North Downtown
9 Units Available
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$900
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1000 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Old Market
1 Unit Available
The Mayfair
1119 Howard Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
1725 sqft
Located in the heart of the Old Market, close to fine dining, shopping and nightlife. Community features a BBQ/picnic area, covered parking and public transportation. A variety of floor plans available.
Results within 5 miles of Council Bluffs
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northwest Bellevue
38 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$879
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$828
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
$
Market West
14 Units Available
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$849
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$890
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northwest Bellevue
7 Units Available
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$787
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
990 sqft
Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Blackstone
6 Units Available
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Nebraska Medical Center
4 Units Available
Blackstone Station
3824 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$830
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Station in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Blackstone
4 Units Available
Blackstone Union
401 South 41st Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$905
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Union in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Midtown Court
508 S 35th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$695
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Midtown Court in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Fontenelle
20 Units Available
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$763
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1507 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Leavenworth
7 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
Columbus Park
3 Units Available
Lancaster Flats
2556 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Located Downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between the Old Market and Midtown Omaha. Rent plus utilities: you'll only need an OPPD account; gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Council Bluffs 1 BedroomsCouncil Bluffs 2 BedroomsCouncil Bluffs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCouncil Bluffs Apartments with Balcony
Council Bluffs Apartments with GarageCouncil Bluffs Apartments with GymCouncil Bluffs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCouncil Bluffs Apartments with Parking
Council Bluffs Apartments with PoolCouncil Bluffs Apartments with Washer-DryerCouncil Bluffs Dog Friendly ApartmentsCouncil Bluffs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NELincoln, NEBellevue, NE
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa Western Community CollegeClarkson College
Creighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Midland University