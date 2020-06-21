Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like 5810 Lafayette Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
5810 Lafayette Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5810 Lafayette Ave
5810 Lafayette Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
5810 Lafayette Avenue, Omaha, NE 68132
Benson
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 08/01/20 5810 Lafayette Ave - Property Id: 294876
Nice 2 bedroom; 1 bath ranch duplex in Dundee with hardwood floors. 900 sq. ft on main and unfinished basement.
Washer and dryer included.
Parking pad.
$875/mo. with 1 mo. rent for deposit.
Available August. 1st
Dogs are extra $25/month.
Tenant pays heat and electricity and is responsible for snow removal and grass mowing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294876
Property Id 294876
(RLNE5836818)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5810 Lafayette Ave have any available units?
5810 Lafayette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Omaha, NE
.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Omaha Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5810 Lafayette Ave have?
Some of 5810 Lafayette Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5810 Lafayette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5810 Lafayette Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 Lafayette Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5810 Lafayette Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5810 Lafayette Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5810 Lafayette Ave does offer parking.
Does 5810 Lafayette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5810 Lafayette Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 Lafayette Ave have a pool?
No, 5810 Lafayette Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5810 Lafayette Ave have accessible units?
No, 5810 Lafayette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5810 Lafayette Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5810 Lafayette Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Edgewater Court
12418 Burt Plz
Omaha, NE 68154
Wycliffe by Broadmoor
15202 Wycliffe Dr
Omaha, NE 68154
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz
Omaha, NE 68144
Antler View
3132 N 186th Plz
Omaha, NE 68022
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
Howard Street
7520 Howard St
Omaha, NE 68114
L14 Flats
802 S 14th St
Omaha, NE 68108
Sycamore Apartments
1042 S 30th Ave
Omaha, NE 68105
Similar Pages
Omaha 1 Bedrooms
Omaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with Parking
Omaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Lincoln, NE
Bellevue, NE
Council Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NE
Papillion, NE
Fremont, NE
Gretna, NE
Blair, NE
Plattsmouth, NE
Nearby Neighborhoods
Northwest Omaha
Maple Village
Aksarben Elmwood Park
Columbus Park
Old Market
Westgate
Downtown Omaha
Blackstone
Apartments Near Colleges
Clarkson College
Creighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center