Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 08/01/20 5810 Lafayette Ave - Property Id: 294876



Nice 2 bedroom; 1 bath ranch duplex in Dundee with hardwood floors. 900 sq. ft on main and unfinished basement.



Washer and dryer included.

Parking pad.

$875/mo. with 1 mo. rent for deposit.

Available August. 1st

Dogs are extra $25/month.



Tenant pays heat and electricity and is responsible for snow removal and grass mowing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294876

Property Id 294876



(RLNE5836818)