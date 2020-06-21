All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like 5810 Lafayette Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
5810 Lafayette Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

5810 Lafayette Ave

5810 Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5810 Lafayette Avenue, Omaha, NE 68132
Benson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 08/01/20 5810 Lafayette Ave - Property Id: 294876

Nice 2 bedroom; 1 bath ranch duplex in Dundee with hardwood floors. 900 sq. ft on main and unfinished basement.

Washer and dryer included.
Parking pad.
$875/mo. with 1 mo. rent for deposit.
Available August. 1st
Dogs are extra $25/month.

Tenant pays heat and electricity and is responsible for snow removal and grass mowing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294876
Property Id 294876

(RLNE5836818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5810 Lafayette Ave have any available units?
5810 Lafayette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 5810 Lafayette Ave have?
Some of 5810 Lafayette Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5810 Lafayette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5810 Lafayette Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 Lafayette Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5810 Lafayette Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5810 Lafayette Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5810 Lafayette Ave does offer parking.
Does 5810 Lafayette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5810 Lafayette Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 Lafayette Ave have a pool?
No, 5810 Lafayette Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5810 Lafayette Ave have accessible units?
No, 5810 Lafayette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5810 Lafayette Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5810 Lafayette Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edgewater Court
12418 Burt Plz
Omaha, NE 68154
Wycliffe by Broadmoor
15202 Wycliffe Dr
Omaha, NE 68154
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz
Omaha, NE 68144
Antler View
3132 N 186th Plz
Omaha, NE 68022
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
Howard Street
7520 Howard St
Omaha, NE 68114
L14 Flats
802 S 14th St
Omaha, NE 68108
Sycamore Apartments
1042 S 30th Ave
Omaha, NE 68105

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood Park
Columbus ParkOld MarketWestgate
Downtown OmahaBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center